The 2023 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota will have Beau Hossler in the field from July 27-30 as the golfers battle the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Hossler at the 3M Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Beau Hossler Insights

Hossler has finished better than par 11 times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hossler has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Hossler has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Hossler has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 35 -6 278 0 19 0 2 $1.7M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

3M Open Insights and Stats

Hossler has had an average finish of 42nd with a personal best of 34th at this tournament.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while TPC Twin Cities is set for a longer 7,431 yards.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

TPC Twin Cities checks in at 7,431 yards, 139 yards longer than the average course Hossler has played in the past year (7,292 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler finished in the 59th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, with an average of par.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

Hossler was better than 88% of the field at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.53.

Hossler recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, better than the field average of 1.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Hossler had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Hossler carded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship.

At that most recent competition, Hossler's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.6).

Hossler ended the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.3.

The field at the Barracuda Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hossler finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Hossler Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.