In the second round of Group G games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Sweden (coming off a 2-1 win over South Africa) meets Italy (off a 1-0 win versus Argentina) at 3:30 AM ET on Saturday, July 29.

Bookmakers have given Sweden odds of -117 to win this match, and Italy is at +363 (with the draw at +226). Bookmakers have set 2.5 goals as the over/under for this match.

Sweden vs. Italy Game Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET Location: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Venue: Westpac Stadium

Westpac Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Sweden Moneyline: -117

-117 Italy Moneyline: +363

Sweden vs. Italy World Cup Betting Insights

The teams combine to score three goals per game, 0.5 more than this match's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this match's over/under.

Sweden has been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.

Sweden has played as a moneyline favorite of -117 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.

This is the first time Italy is an underdog this tournament.

Italy has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +363.

Sweden World Cup Stats

In one match for Sweden in Women's World Cup, Kosovare Asllani has totaled one assist without scoring a goal.

In Women's World Cup (one match), Fridolina Rolfo has recorded one goal for Sweden.

In Women's World Cup, Amanda Ilestedt has played in one match for Sweden, netting one goal without an assist.

Johanna Kaneryd has picked up one assist for Sweden in Women's World Cup without scoring a goal.

Italy World Cup Stats

In one Women's World Cup match for Italy, Cristiana Girelli has netted one goal (eighth in Women's World Cup play).

Lisa Boattin has not scored a goal but has compiled one assist for Italy in Women's World Cup.

Sweden vs. Italy Recent Performance

So far this year, Sweden is 2-2-1 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +3. In 2022, it went 7-2-2 in such matches (+10 goal differential).

Sweden met South Africa in its last match and earned a win 2-1. The victorious Sweden side took 16 shots, outshooting by six.

Sweden was led by Ilestedt and Rolfo, who scored their side's two goals against .

So far this year, Italy is 3-1-1 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 2-1-3 in such matches (-3 goal differential).

On July 24 in its most recent outing, Italy secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina, while registering six more shots than Argentina.

Girelli recorded the only goal for Italy (on one shot) in the match.

Sweden Roster

Name Age Number Club Zecira Musovic 27 1 Chelsea FC (England) Jonna Andersson 30 2 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Linda Sembrant 36 3 Juventus Turin (Italy) Stina Lennartsson 26 4 - Anna Sandberg 20 5 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Magdalena Eriksson 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Madelen Janogy 27 7 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Lina Hurtig 27 8 Arsenal WFC (England) Kosovare Asllani 33 9 AC Milan (Italy) Sofia Jakobsson 33 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Stina Blackstenius 27 11 Arsenal WFC (England) Jennifer Falk 30 12 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Amanda Ilestedt 30 13 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Nathalie Bjorn 26 14 Everton FC (England) Rebecka Blomqvist 26 15 VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Filippa Angeldal 26 16 Manchester City WFC (England) Caroline Seger 38 17 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Fridolina Rolfo 29 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Johanna Kaneryd 26 19 Chelsea FC (England) Hanna Bennison 20 20 Everton FC (England) Tove Enblom 28 21 KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden) Olivia Schough 32 22 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Elin Rubensson 30 23 BK Hacken FF (Sweden)

Italy Roster

Name Age Number Club Laura Giuliani 30 1 AC Milan (Italy) Emma Severini 20 2 - Benedetta Orsi 23 3 - Lucia Di Guglielmo 26 4 AS Roma (Italy) Elena Linari 29 5 AS Roma (Italy) Manuela Giugliano 25 6 AS Roma (Italy) Sofia Cantore 23 7 Juventus Turin (Italy) Barbara Bonansea 32 8 - Valentina Giacinti 29 9 AS Roma (Italy) Cristiana Girelli 33 10 Juventus Turin (Italy) Benedetta Glionna 24 11 AS Roma (Italy) Rachele Baldi 28 12 - Elisa Bartoli 32 13 AS Roma (Italy) Chiara Beccari 18 14 - Annamaria Serturini 25 15 - Giulia Dragoni 16 16 - Lisa Boattin 26 17 Juventus Turin (Italy) Arianna Caruso 23 18 Juventus Turin (Italy) Martina Lenzini 25 19 Juventus Turin (Italy) Giada Greggi 23 20 AS Roma (Italy) Valentina Cernoia 32 21 Juventus Turin (Italy) Francesca Durante 26 22 Inter Milano (Italy) Cecilia Salvai 29 23 -

