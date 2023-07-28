Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Red Sox.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 17 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 31 walks while batting .257.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 71st in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 65 of 100 games this year (65.0%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 22 of them (22.0%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has had an RBI in 39 games this year (39.0%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (21.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (50 of 100), with two or more runs 10 times (10.0%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.236
|AVG
|.278
|.300
|OBP
|.340
|.451
|SLG
|.561
|19
|XBH
|25
|10
|HR
|14
|34
|RBI
|38
|34/16
|K/BB
|32/15
|2
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers will send Houser (3-2) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
