Mystics vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Washington Mystics (12-11), on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Dallas Wings (13-10).
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mystics vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Mystics vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-9)
|164.5
|-450
|+360
|BetMGM
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-450
|+325
|PointsBet
|Wings (-9.5)
|164.5
|-500
|+310
|Tipico
|Wings (-8.5)
|164.5
|-450
|+325
Mystics vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings are 12-10-0 ATS this season.
- The Mystics have compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- Dallas has been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Washington has covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.
- So far this season, 10 out of the Wings' 22 games have gone over the point total.
- The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 22 times this season.
