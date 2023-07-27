TPC Twin Cities, a 7,431-yard, par-71 course, will be the setting for the 2023 3M Open, with $7.8M in prize money up for grabs. Catch the first round on Thursday, July 27. Tony Finau won this competition the last time out.

How to Watch the 2023 3M Open

Start Time: 7:45 AM ET

7:45 AM ET Venue: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par/Distance: Par 71/7,431 yards

Par 71/7,431 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

3M Open Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank

3M Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 7:45 AM ET Hole 1 Kelly Kraft, Jimmy Walker, Kramer Hickok 8:07 AM ET Hole 10 Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Fox 8:18 AM ET Hole 10 Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge 8:29 AM ET Hole 10 Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau 8:40 AM ET Hole 10 Mackenzie Hughes, Vincent Norrman, Sung-Jae Im 8:51 AM ET Hole 10 Cameron Davis, Nicolas Echavarria, Jim Herman 9:02 AM ET Hole 10 Brian Stuard, Alexander Noren, Sam Stevens 9:13 AM ET Hole 10 Grayson Murray, Brandon Wu, Nick Watney 9:24 AM ET Hole 10 Chesson Hadley, Aaron Baddeley, Callum Tarren 9:35 AM ET Hole 10 Martin Trainer, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower

