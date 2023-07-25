Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Justin Turner and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Morton Stats

The Braves' Charlie Morton (10-7) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 17th, 1.368 WHIP ranks 51st, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 5.2 6 4 4 4 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 7.0 3 0 0 4 1 at Rays Jul. 7 6.1 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 5.2 4 0 0 5 1 at Reds Jun. 25 5.0 7 3 3 7 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 131 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 49 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 46 bases.

He's slashed .332/.409/.577 on the season.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double and a walk.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 95 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .253/.360/.571 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Turner Stats

Turner has 105 hits with 23 doubles, 16 home runs, 36 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .286/.355/.480 slash line on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 34 walks and 74 RBI (95 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a .262/.332/.522 slash line so far this year.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

