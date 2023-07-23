Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 129 hits and an OBP of .408 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is third in slugging.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 76 of 97 games this year (78.4%), including 40 multi-hit games (41.2%).

In 21.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

In 60 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 22 of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 45 .325 AVG .335 .415 OBP .401 .563 SLG .593 26 XBH 24 10 HR 13 28 RBI 30 30/30 K/BB 23/19 23 SB 22

Brewers Pitching Rankings