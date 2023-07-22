The field for the 2023 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) includes Patrick Rodgers. The event runs from July 20-23.

Looking to wager on Rodgers at the Barracuda Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Patrick Rodgers Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Rodgers has scored under par six times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Rodgers has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Rodgers' average finish has been 31st.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Rodgers has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 26 -7 277 0 18 2 4 $2.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Rodgers has one top-five finish in his past seven appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 33rd.

In his last seven attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

At 7,480 yards, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) is set up as a par-71 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,005 yards.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

Rodgers will take to the 7,480-yard course this week at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) after having played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Rodgers' Last Time Out

Rodgers finished in the 52nd percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of par.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open was poor, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Rodgers was better than 39% of the field at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Rodgers did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rodgers did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Rodgers' two birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were less than the field average of 4.9.

In that most recent tournament, Rodgers' par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Rodgers ended the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 3.6.

On the six par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Rodgers underperformed compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Rodgers Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.