Padraig Harrington will play at the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, taking place from July 20-23.

Looking to wager on Harrington at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Padraig Harrington Insights

Harrington has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Harrington has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Harrington has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

Harrington has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Harrington hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 40 E 283 0 6 0 1 $484,319

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Harrington's previous 10 appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 44th.

Harrington has made the cut in five of his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,383 yards, 378 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Royal Liverpool Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Harrington will take to the 7,383-yard course this week at Royal Liverpool Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,341 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of even par among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 77th percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open ranked in the 42nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, Harrington was better than 39% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Harrington recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Harrington recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Harrington's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average (4.9).

In that most recent outing, Harrington's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Harrington finished the Genesis Scottish Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Harrington fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Harrington Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.