Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Friday, Eddie Rosario (.206 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- In 50 of 83 games this year (60.2%) Rosario has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has had an RBI in 24 games this year (28.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (37.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|36
|.250
|AVG
|.252
|.284
|OBP
|.324
|.488
|SLG
|.472
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|17
|42/8
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Peralta (6-7 with a 4.32 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 45th, 1.245 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.
