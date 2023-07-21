Braves vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's game features the Atlanta Braves (62-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (54-43) clashing at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (6-7) will answer the bell for the Brewers.
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-1-0 against the spread.
- The Braves have been favorites in 82 games this season and won 54 (65.9%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 53-27, a 66.2% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored 537 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
|July 16
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Davies
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
|July 21
|@ Brewers
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Freddy Peralta
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Brayan Bello
|July 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Spencer Strider vs James Paxton
|July 28
|Brewers
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Adrian Houser
