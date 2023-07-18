Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .245 with nine doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 104th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 50 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 16 games this season (21.1%), homering in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven home a run in 25 games this season (32.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 31 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 34 .248 AVG .242 .323 OBP .324 .450 SLG .484 14 XBH 12 8 HR 9 21 RBI 19 40/17 K/BB 31/14 0 SB 0

