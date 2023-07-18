Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (61-31) and Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on July 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-2) to the mound, while Zach Davies (1-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 79 games this season and won 53 (67.1%) of those contests.

This season Atlanta has won 24 of its 31 games, or 77.4%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 65.5% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 514.

The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

