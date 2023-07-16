Sunday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (61-30) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (39-55) at 1:35 PM (on July 16). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the ball to Kolby Allard and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.30 ERA).

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
  • The Braves have been favorites in 78 games this season and won 53 (67.9%) of those contests.
  • This season Atlanta has won 27 of its 37 games, or 73%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta has scored 513 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.64 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 7 @ Rays W 2-1 Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
July 8 @ Rays W 6-1 Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
July 9 @ Rays L 10-4 Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
July 14 White Sox W 9-0 Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech
July 15 White Sox L 6-5 Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn
July 16 White Sox - Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
July 18 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA
July 19 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA
July 20 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA
July 21 @ Brewers - TBA vs TBA
July 22 @ Brewers - TBA vs TBA

