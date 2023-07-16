Kolby Allard starts for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog White Sox have +145 odds to upset. The over/under for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -175 +145 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 67.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (53-25).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 27-10 (73%).

The Braves have a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 91 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-39-3).

The Braves have collected an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-16 30-14 21-10 40-20 48-25 13-5

