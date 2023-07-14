Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Michael Kopech and the Chicago White SoxJuly 14 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Rays) he went 0-for-4.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.408), slugging percentage (.582) and total hits (119) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- In 70 of 89 games this season (78.7%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (41.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has driven home a run in 36 games this year (40.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 55 games this season (61.8%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.322
|AVG
|.341
|.411
|OBP
|.406
|.552
|SLG
|.611
|23
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|13
|25
|RBI
|30
|28/26
|K/BB
|21/18
|20
|SB
|21
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.8 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.08 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday, June 28 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
