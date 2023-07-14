Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. White Sox on July 14, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Robert and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park on Friday (at 7:20 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Morton Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (9-6) for his 18th start of the season.
- He has seven quality starts in 17 chances this season.
- Morton has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 26th, 1.412 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|1
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|3
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 18
|5.0
|5
|5
|3
|8
|3
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|8
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 119 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 44 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 41 bases.
- He has a slash line of .331/.408/.582 on the season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 87 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .254/.358/.569 slash line on the year.
- Olson enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 92 hits with 23 doubles, 26 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.330/.569 so far this year.
- Robert has recorded a base hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has put up 82 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 53 runs.
- He's slashed .244/.319/.432 so far this year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 6
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.