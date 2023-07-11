The Seattle Storm (4-14), on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (10-8). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Storm matchup.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video

NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Mystics are 8-9-0 ATS this season.

The Storm have put together a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Washington has been favored by 5.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Seattle has an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.

In the Mystics' 17 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

In the Storm's 17 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

