Iga Swiatek (No. 1 ranking) will take on Elina Svitolina (No. 76) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 11.

Swiatek carries -650 odds to win against Svitolina (+450).

Iga Swiatek vs. Elina Svitolina Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Iga Swiatek vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has an 86.7% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Elina Svitolina -650 Odds to Win Match +450 +160 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 72.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 27.7

Iga Swiatek vs. Elina Svitolina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Swiatek defeated No. 14-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

Svitolina defeated Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Through 73 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Swiatek has played 18.2 games per match and won 64.3% of them.

Swiatek has played eight matches on grass over the past year, and 18.0 games per match.

Svitolina has played 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 20.5 games per match and winning 51.2% of those games.

Svitolina is averaging 14.0 games per match and 7.0 games per set through one match on grass courts in the past year.

In the lone match between Swiatek and Svitolina dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia quarterfinals, Swiatek came out on top 6-2, 7-5.

Swiatek has taken two sets against Svitolina (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Svitolina's zero.

Swiatek has taken 13 games (65.0% win rate) versus Svitolina, who has secured seven games.

In one head-to-head match, Swiatek and Svitolina have averaged 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

