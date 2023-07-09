On Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Washington Mystics (10-7) will attempt to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Connecticut Sun (13-5), airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mystics vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-3.5) 159.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Mystics vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mystics have compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Connecticut has an ATS record of 6-5.
  • Washington has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Sun games have hit the over 12 out of 17 times this season.
  • A total of five Mystics games this year have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.