On Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Washington Mystics (10-7) will attempt to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Connecticut Sun (13-5), airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info

Mystics vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Mystics Moneyline BetMGM Sun (-3.5) 159.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Mystics vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mystics have compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Connecticut has an ATS record of 6-5.

Washington has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Sun games have hit the over 12 out of 17 times this season.

A total of five Mystics games this year have hit the over.

