The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Rays.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .254 with 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 54 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in 57 of 88 games this season (64.8%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (26.1%).

In 25 games this season, he has hit a home run (28.4%, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate).

Olson has had at least one RBI in 44.3% of his games this season (39 of 88), with two or more RBI 19 times (21.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored at least once 50 times this season (56.8%), including 18 games with multiple runs (20.5%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .267 AVG .240 .362 OBP .355 .605 SLG .533 27 XBH 20 15 HR 14 37 RBI 34 50/25 K/BB 58/29 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings