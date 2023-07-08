The MLB lineup today should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Atlanta Braves squaring off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Yankees (48-41) host the Chicago Cubs (41-46)

The Cubs will take to the field at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.281 AVG, 5 HR, 44 RBI)

NYY Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -183 +156 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (38-49) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (49-40)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.225 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.320 AVG, 15 HR, 52 RBI)

TOR Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -222 +184 8.5

The Minnesota Twins (45-44) face the Baltimore Orioles (52-35)

The Orioles will take to the field at Target Field against the Twins on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.211 AVG, 15 HR, 34 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.211 AVG, 15 HR, 34 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)

MIN Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -124 +105 8.5

The Chicago White Sox (38-52) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (36-52)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 50 RBI)

Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 50 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.282 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI)

STL Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -126 +106 10

The San Francisco Giants (47-41) face the Colorado Rockies (34-55)

The Rockies will hit the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.276 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.276 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.260 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI)

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -245 +200 -

The Washington Nationals (34-54) play host to the Texas Rangers (52-37)

The Rangers will take to the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.301 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.301 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.273 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)

TEX Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -182 +155 10

The Miami Marlins (51-39) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (48-39)

The Phillies will hit the field at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.386 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.386 AVG, 3 HR, 41 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.305 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)

MIA Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -110 -110 8

The Cleveland Guardians (44-44) face the Kansas City Royals (25-64)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.287 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

José Ramírez (.287 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.251 AVG, 13 HR, 45 RBI)

CLE Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -175 +149 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (46-43) take on the Oakland Athletics (25-65)

The Athletics will take to the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.253 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.253 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI) OAK Key Player: Ryan Noda (.227 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI)

BOS Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -233 +191 9.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) host the Cincinnati Reds (49-40)

The Reds will hit the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.283 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.283 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.284 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -131 +112 9.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (51-38) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-48)

The Pirates will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.295 AVG, 18 HR, 47 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.295 AVG, 18 HR, 47 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI)

ARI Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -140 +120 8.5

The Houston Astros (49-40) face the Seattle Mariners (44-43)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.290 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.290 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.252 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI)

HOU Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -135 +114 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) take on the Atlanta Braves (59-28)

The Braves will hit the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.284 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)

Wander Franco (.284 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI)

ATL Moneyline TB Moneyline Total -145 +124 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (50-38) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (45-45)

The Angels will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.277 AVG, 25 HR, 61 RBI)

Mookie Betts (.277 AVG, 25 HR, 61 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.297 AVG, 31 HR, 68 RBI)

The San Diego Padres (41-47) face the New York Mets (42-46)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park against the Padres on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.272 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI)

Juan Soto (.272 AVG, 15 HR, 47 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.239 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)

SD Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -171 +145 8.5

