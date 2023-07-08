Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Matt Olson (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .254 with 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 54 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Olson has had a hit in 56 of 87 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (26.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 28.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has driven in a run in 38 games this year (43.7%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (21.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 49 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.267
|AVG
|.239
|.362
|OBP
|.358
|.605
|SLG
|.540
|27
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|14
|37
|RBI
|33
|50/25
|K/BB
|56/29
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, one per game).
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.11 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.11, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
