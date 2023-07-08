Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 167 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .497 slugging percentage.

The Braves are second in the majors with a .272 batting average.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (489 total).

The Braves' .340 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.259).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Strider is trying to record his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Strider will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

