How to Watch the Braves vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 8
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 167 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .497 slugging percentage.
- The Braves are second in the majors with a .272 batting average.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (489 total).
- The Braves' .340 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-best mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.259).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Strider is trying to record his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Strider will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-5
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-1
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
