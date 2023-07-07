Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Orioles on July 7, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Byron Buxton, Adley Rutschman and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Ober Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (5-4) for his 14th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Ober has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 25
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|5.1
|3
|4
|3
|7
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 34 RBI (53 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .215/.309/.453 on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 4
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 67 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI.
- He has a .226/.300/.407 slash line on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 87 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 54 walks and 37 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .274/.378/.420 so far this year.
- Rutschman hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Yankees
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jul. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has 84 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .266/.332/.478 so far this season.
- Santander takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with three doubles and four walks.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 4
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
