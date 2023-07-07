The Washington Mystics (9-7) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Indiana Fever (5-12) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Fever

The 79.5 points per game Washington averages are 5.9 fewer points than Indiana gives up (85.4).

This season, Washington has a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 44.1% of shots Indiana's opponents have made.

The Mystics have a 4-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.1% from the field.

Washington is knocking down 31.7% of its three-point shots this season, 5.3% lower than the 37.0% Indiana allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Mystics have assembled a 4-1 record in games this season when the team connects on more than 37.0% of their three-point attempts.

Washington and Indiana rebound at about the same rate, with Washington averaging 2.0 fewer rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics have been putting up 81.3 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 79.5 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Washington has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, giving up 77.3 points per game over its last 10 outings compared to the 76.8 it has surrendered this season.

The Mystics are trending up from beyond the arc during their last 10 outings, making 7.3 threes per game and shooting 33.5% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 7.1 makes and 31.7% from distance in the 2023 season.

Mystics Injuries