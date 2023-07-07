Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Braves, who have connected on 166 this season.

Fueled by 328 extra-base hits, Atlanta leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .274 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored 487 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

No team gets on base better than the Braves, who have a league-best .343 OBP this season.

The Braves have shown patience at the plate this season with the sixth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.64 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.262 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (8-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He has six quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Morton will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Marlins W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - -

