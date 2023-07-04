Travis d'Arnaud and his .409 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber on July 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud has five doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .279.
  • In 60.6% of his games this season (20 of 33), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year (13 of 33), with two or more runs three times (9.1%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.306 AVG .260
.424 OBP .308
.653 SLG .384
7 XBH 5
5 HR 2
13 RBI 8
8/10 K/BB 17/4
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
  • The Guardians give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Bieber (5-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.48), 33rd in WHIP (1.189), and 54th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
