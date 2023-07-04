Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Eddie Rosario (batting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Rosario has had a hit in 45 of 74 games this year (60.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (25.7%).
- He has homered in 12 games this year (16.2%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 21 games this year (28.4%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 37.8% of his games this year (28 of 74), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|31
|.255
|AVG
|.264
|.291
|OBP
|.333
|.490
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|14
|39/8
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 84 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.48), 33rd in WHIP (1.189), and 54th in K/9 (7.2) among pitchers who qualify.
