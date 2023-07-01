An over/under of six wins means the Wake Forest Demon Deacons aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on Wake Forest's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Wake Forest Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
6 -110 -110 52.4%

Bet on Wake Forest's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Demon Deacons' 2022 Performance

  • Wake Forest averaged 443.3 yards per game on offense last year (30th in FBS), and it gave up 404.2 yards per game (88th) on the defensive side of the ball.
  • Wake Forest had the ninth-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (311.9 passing yards per game), but it ranked 17th-worst defensively (268.4 passing yards allowed per game).
  • Last year Wake was 5-2 at home, but picked up just two road victories.
  • The Deacs won once as underdogs (1-1) and went 7-4 as favorites.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wake Forest's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Sam Hartman QB 3,701 YDS (63.1%) / 38 TD / 12 INT
133 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 10.2 RUSH YPG
A.T. Perry WR 81 REC / 1,096 YDS / 11 TD / 84.3 YPG
Jahmal Banks WR 42 REC / 636 YDS / 9 TD / 48.9 YPG
Justice Ellison RB 707 YDS / 6 TD / 54.4 YPG / 4.2 YPC
Ryan Smenda Jr. LB 60 TKL / 4.0 TFL
Kobie Turner DL 29 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Jasheen Davis DL 20 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK
Malik Mustapha DB 36 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK

Demon Deacons' Strength of Schedule

  • The Demon Deacons are facing the 43rd-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).
  • Taking into account its ACC opponents' combined win total last year (58), Wake Forest has the 31st-ranked conference schedule in college football.
  • In 2023, Wake Forest will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a season ago.

Wake Forest 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Elon August 31 - -
2 Vanderbilt September 9 - -
3 @ Old Dominion September 16 - -
4 Georgia Tech September 23 - -
6 @ Clemson October 7 - -
7 @ Virginia Tech October 14 - -
8 Pittsburgh October 21 - -
9 Florida State October 28 - -
10 @ Duke November 2 - -
11 NC State November 11 - -
12 @ Notre Dame November 18 - -
13 @ Syracuse November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.