Wake Forest 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
An over/under of six wins means the Wake Forest Demon Deacons aren't given high expectations in 2023.
Looking to place a futures bet on Wake Forest's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Wake Forest Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6
|-110
|-110
|52.4%
Bet on Wake Forest's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Demon Deacons' 2022 Performance
- Wake Forest averaged 443.3 yards per game on offense last year (30th in FBS), and it gave up 404.2 yards per game (88th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Wake Forest had the ninth-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (311.9 passing yards per game), but it ranked 17th-worst defensively (268.4 passing yards allowed per game).
- Last year Wake was 5-2 at home, but picked up just two road victories.
- The Deacs won once as underdogs (1-1) and went 7-4 as favorites.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wake Forest's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Sam Hartman
|QB
|3,701 YDS (63.1%) / 38 TD / 12 INT
133 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 10.2 RUSH YPG
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|81 REC / 1,096 YDS / 11 TD / 84.3 YPG
|Jahmal Banks
|WR
|42 REC / 636 YDS / 9 TD / 48.9 YPG
|Justice Ellison
|RB
|707 YDS / 6 TD / 54.4 YPG / 4.2 YPC
|Ryan Smenda Jr.
|LB
|60 TKL / 4.0 TFL
|Kobie Turner
|DL
|29 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Jasheen Davis
|DL
|20 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK
|Malik Mustapha
|DB
|36 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK
Demon Deacons' Strength of Schedule
- The Demon Deacons are facing the 43rd-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).
- Taking into account its ACC opponents' combined win total last year (58), Wake Forest has the 31st-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- In 2023, Wake Forest will face seven teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a season ago.
Wake Forest 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Elon
|August 31
|-
|-
|2
|Vanderbilt
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Old Dominion
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Georgia Tech
|September 23
|-
|-
|6
|@ Clemson
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Virginia Tech
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Pittsburgh
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Florida State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Duke
|November 2
|-
|-
|11
|NC State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Notre Dame
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Syracuse
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.