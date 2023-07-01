The Wake Forest Demon Deacons carry +5000 odds to bring home the ACC title in 2023, which ranks them ninth in the conference. They also have +50000 odds to win the College Football Playoff title. Check out the numbers below, if you're thinking about placing a futures wager on their futures odds.

Want to bet on any of Wake Forest's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Wake Forest Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +5000 (Bet $10 to win $500)

+5000 (Bet $10 to win $500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Wake Forest's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Wake Forest 2023 Schedule

Wake Forest will have the 43rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). In 2023, the Demon Deacons' schedule will see seven games against teams who had winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that recorded nine or more wins and two games against squads that picked up three or fewer wins in 2022.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Elon August 31 1 - Vanderbilt September 9 2 - @ Old Dominion September 16 3 - Georgia Tech September 23 4 - @ Clemson October 7 6 - @ Virginia Tech October 14 7 - Pittsburgh October 21 8 - Florida State October 28 9 - @ Duke November 2 10 - NC State November 11 11 - @ Notre Dame November 18 12 - @ Syracuse November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Wake Forest gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.