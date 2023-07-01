Shy Tuttle is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Shy Tuttle Injury Status

Tuttle is currently not on the injured list.

Shy Tuttle 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 49 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Shy Tuttle 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0.5 0.0 9 0 1 Week 3 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 7 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 12 @49ers 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0.5 0.0 1 0 1 Week 15 Falcons 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 16 @Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1

