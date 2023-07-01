Sebastian Aho 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's leading goalscorer) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and analysis.
Sebastian Aho's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)
Sebastian Aho 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|17:56
|574:06
|Goals
|0.4
|12
|Assists
|0.6
|18
|Points
|0.9
|30
|Hits
|0.3
|10
|Takeaways
|0.4
|13
|Giveaways
|0.6
|18
|Penalty Minutes
|0.4
|14
Sebastian Aho's Next Game
- Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
