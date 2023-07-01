2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Taylor Pendrith is the in the lead at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after two rounds of play. Pendrith is shooting -13 and is +700 to win.
Rocket Mortgage Classic Third Round Information
- Start Time: 6:50 AM ET
- Venue: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards
Rocket Mortgage Classic Best Odds to Win
Rickie Fowler
- Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +375
Fowler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|8
|3
|14th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|6
|1
|3rd
Taylor Moore
- Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-13)
- Odds to Win: +650
Moore Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|7
|2
|14th
Ludvig Aberg
- Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +700
Aberg Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|7
|2
|3rd
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|6
|1
|14th
Taylor Pendrith
- Tee Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-13)
- Odds to Win: +700
Pendrith Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-5
|5
|0
|14th
|Round 2
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|2nd
Collin Morikawa
- Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-11)
- Odds to Win: +700
Morikawa Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|10th
|Round 2
|67
|-5
|4
|1
|14th
Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Adam Schenk
|5th (-11)
|+1600
|Aaron Rai
|5th (-11)
|+1800
|Cameron Davis
|9th (-10)
|+2000
|Sam Bennett
|64th (-4)
|+2500
|Sepp Straka
|9th (-10)
|+2500
|Adam Hadwin
|9th (-10)
|+3300
|Justin Lower
|5th (-11)
|+4500
|Dylan Wu
|9th (-10)
|+5000
|Chris Kirk
|15th (-9)
|+5000
|Keegan Bradley
|19th (-8)
|+5500
