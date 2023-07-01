Pyotr Kochetkov 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Pyotr Kochetkov is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's top goaltender. For more stats and info on this Carolina Hurricanes player, continue reading.
Pyotr Kochetkov's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)
Pyotr Kochetkov 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|16
|Goaltending Record
|--
|7-6-2
|Shots Against
|15.83
|364
|Goals Against
|2.65
|38
|Saves
|14.17
|326
|Save %
|--
|0.896
Pyotr Kochetkov's Next Game
- Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
