North Carolina 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels have an over/under for wins this season of 8.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive team.
North Carolina Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|8.5
|+110
|-130
|47.6%
Tar Heels' 2022 Performance
- North Carolina struggled defensively, ranking 16th-worst in FBS (436.5 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked 19th-best on the offensive side of the ball, totaling 463.7 yards per game.
- While North Carolina ranked 16th-worst in FBS in passing defense with 271.3 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on offense, as it ranked 11th-best in FBS (309.3 passing yards per game).
- UNC was undefeated on the road last season and was 3-4 at home.
- When favorites, the Heels were 6-3. As underdogs, they were 3-2.
North Carolina's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Drake Maye
|QB
|4,321 YDS (66.2%) / 38 TD / 7 INT
698 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 49.9 RUSH YPG
|Josh Downs
|WR
|94 REC / 1,029 YDS / 11 TD / 73.5 YPG
|Antoine Green
|WR
|43 REC / 798 YDS / 7 TD / 57.0 YPG
|Elijah Green
|RB
|558 YDS / 8 TD / 39.9 YPG / 4.3 YPC
17 REC / 107 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 7.6 REC YPG
|Cedric Gray
|LB
|105 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Power Echols
|LB
|81 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
|DeAndre Boykins
|DB
|52 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Giovanni Biggers
|DB
|53 TKL / 1.0 TFL
Tar Heels' Strength of Schedule
- Based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Tar Heels will be playing the 29th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
- North Carolina is playing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year).
- North Carolina will play eight teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule features one team that had nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last year.
North Carolina 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ South Carolina
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Appalachian State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Minnesota
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Pittsburgh
|September 23
|-
|-
|6
|Syracuse
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Miami (FL)
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Virginia
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Georgia Tech
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Campbell
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Duke
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Clemson
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ NC State
|November 25
|-
|-
