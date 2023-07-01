One of the best matchups on the North Carolina Central Eagles' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 16, against UCLA. The full slate can be found in this article.

Get your college football fix this season on ESPN+!

North Carolina Central 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Winston-Salem September 2 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ NC A&T September 9 | 7:00 PM ET - FloSports @ UCLA (FBS) September 16 | 5:00 PM ET - Pac-12 Network Mississippi Valley State September 23 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Campbell September 30 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Elon October 7 | 2:00 PM ET - FloSports @ Morgan State October 19 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPNU South Carolina State October 26 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPNU Norfolk State November 4 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Howard November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Delaware State November 18 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+

Watch college football this season on Fubo!