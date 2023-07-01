The Boise State Broncos (+200) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (+350) are among the top contenders to clinch the MWC this season. You can find a complete breakdown of teams with the next best odds in the article below.

Want to place a futures bet on the MWC winner? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Odds to Win the MWC

Team Odds to Win MWC Boise State +200 Fresno State +350 Air Force +400 San Diego State +750 Wyoming +1200 UNLV +1600 Colorado State +1600 San Jose State +1600 Utah State +2500 Nevada +5000 Hawaii +12500 New Mexico +15000

Bet on college football futures now at BetMGM!

MWC Upcoming Games

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio Bobcats at San Diego State Aztecs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on Fox Sports 1

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on Fox Sports 1 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Vanderbilt Commodores 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on SEC Network

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on SEC Network San Jose State Spartans at USC Trojans 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on Pac-12 Network

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on Pac-12 Network Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 11:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on CBS Sports Network

11:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on CBS Sports Network Utah State Aggies at Iowa Hawkeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1 Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN

12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN Robert Morris Colonials at Air Force Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on MW Network

1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on MW Network Boise State Broncos at Washington Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC

3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC Bryant Bulldogs at UNLV Rebels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on MW Network

4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on MW Network Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Pac-12 Network

6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Pac-12 Network New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network

7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network Texas Tech Red Raiders at Wyoming Cowboys 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS

7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Idaho State Bengals at San Diego State Aztecs 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network

10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network Oregon State Beavers at San Jose State Spartans 3:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 on CBS

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.