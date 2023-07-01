At +15000, Miles Sanders is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 61st-best in the league.

Miles Sanders 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Miles Sanders Insights

Last year Sanders took 259 carries for 1,269 rushing yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

The Panthers called a pass on 48.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 51.4% of the time. Their offense was 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Carolina averaged 130 rushing yards per game on offense (10th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 18th defensively with 122.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Panthers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Bryce Young +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Brian Burns +3000 (12th in NFL) Jaycee Horn +10000 (28th in NFL) Jeremy Chinn +20000 (51st in NFL) Miles Sanders +15000 (61st in NFL) D.J. Chark +20000 (75th in NFL)

