LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets is +50000 to win the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Ball.

LaMelo Ball MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Clutch Player Odds: +20000 (43rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

LaMelo Ball 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 15 Points 24.7 370 Rebounds 5.5 82 Assists 8.2 123 Steals 1.4 21 Blocks 0.3 4 FG% 44.3% 132-for-298 3P% 38.8% 52-for-134

LaMelo Ball's Next Game

Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets

Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSE, ALT

TV Channel: BSSE, ALT

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.