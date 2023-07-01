Jaccob Slavin 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the Carolina Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Jaccob Slavin's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Jaccob Slavin 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|21:06
|675:36
|Goals
|0.1
|3
|Assists
|0.4
|14
|Points
|0.5
|17
|Hits
|0.5
|15
|Takeaways
|0.8
|24
|Giveaways
|0.5
|16
|Penalty Minutes
|0.1
|2
Jaccob Slavin's Next Game
- Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
