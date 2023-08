One of the best games on the Elon Phoenix's college football schedule in 2023 is on August 31, versus Wake Forest. The full slate can be found below.

Elon 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Wake Forest (FBS) August 31 | 7:00 PM ET - ACC Network @ Gardner-Webb September 9 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ NC A&T September 16 | 6:00 PM ET - FloSports @ Campbell September 23 | 6:00 PM ET - FloSports William & Mary September 30 | 2:00 PM ET - FloSports North Carolina Central October 7 | 2:00 PM ET - FloSports @ Villanova October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports Monmouth October 21 | 2:00 PM ET - FloSports @ Delaware November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports @ Richmond November 11 | 2:00 PM ET - FloSports Hampton November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports

