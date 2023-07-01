Duke 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The 2023 season win total set for the Duke Blue Devils, 6.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.
Duke Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|+130
|-150
|43.5%
Blue Devils' 2022 Performance
- Duke ranked 44th in total offense (415.7 yards per game) and 67th in total defense (378.2 yards allowed per game) last season.
- Duke compiled 231.5 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 68th in FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 104th, giving up 257.3 passing yards per contest.
- Last season Duke was 5-1 at home and 3-3 on the road.
- When underdogs, the Devils were 3-3. When favored, they went 6-1.
Duke's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Riley Leonard
|QB
|2,967 YDS (63.9%) / 20 TD / 6 INT
698 RUSH YDS / 13 RUSH TD / 53.7 RUSH YPG
|Jordan Waters
|RB
|566 YDS / 8 TD / 43.5 YPG / 4.6 YPC
|Jalon Calhoun
|WR
|62 REC / 873 YDS / 4 TD / 67.2 YPG
|Jordan Moore
|QB
|0 YDS (%) / 0 TD / 0 INT
|Darius Joiner
|DB
|56 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Brandon Johnson
|DB
|38 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Shaka Heyward
|LB
|66 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 2 INT
|DeWayne Carter
|DL
|31 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Blue Devils' Strength of Schedule
- According to their opponents' combined win total last season, the Blue Devils will be facing the 29th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
- Based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (61), Duke has the 21st-toughest conference schedule in college football.
- In 2023, Duke will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a season ago.
Duke 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Clemson
|September 4
|-
|-
|2
|Lafayette
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Northwestern
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ UConn
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Notre Dame
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|NC State
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Florida State
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Louisville
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Wake Forest
|November 2
|-
|-
|11
|@ North Carolina
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Virginia
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Pittsburgh
|November 25
|-
|-
