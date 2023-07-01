D.J. Chark: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
D.J. Chark's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
D.J. Chark Injury Status
Chark is currently not listed as injured.
D.J. Chark 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|52 TAR, 30 REC, 502 YDS, 3 TD
D.J. Chark Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|68.20
|195
|66
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|88.62
|177
|61
|2023 ADP
|-
|191
|69
D.J. Chark 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|8
|4
|52
|1
|Week 2
|Commanders
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|6
|3
|46
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|5
|2
|16
|1
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|6
|5
|98
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|7
|6
|94
|1
|Week 15
|@Jets
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|5
|4
|108
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|4
|2
|56
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|4
|3
|14
|0
