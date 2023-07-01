The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers opening the year with a contest against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Chuba Hubbard Injury Status

Hubbard is currently listed as active.

Chuba Hubbard 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 95 CAR, 466 YDS (4.9 YPC), 2 TD 17 TAR, 14 REC, 171 YDS, 0 TD

Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 73.70 181 46 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 88.54 178 47 2023 ADP - 181 57

Other Panthers Players

Chuba Hubbard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Browns 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 3 25 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 9 63 1 2 10 0 Week 10 Falcons 5 14 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 0 0 2 25 0 Week 12 Broncos 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 14 74 1 3 25 0 Week 15 Steelers 4 10 0 3 57 0 Week 16 Lions 12 125 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 3 12 0 3 53 0 Week 18 @Saints 21 69 0 0 0 0

