The St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) host the New York Yankees (45-36) to start a three-game series at Busch Stadium, with first pitch at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday. The Cardinals are coming off a series defeat to the Astros, and the Yankees a series win over the Athletics.

The probable pitchers are Jack Flaherty (4-5) for the Cardinals and Luis Severino (1-2) for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (4-5, 4.95 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (1-2, 5.25 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Flaherty (4-5) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, June 19, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.95 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .280 in 15 games this season.

He has four quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Flaherty has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering five hits.

The 29-year-old has put together a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing batters.

Severino has collected two quality starts this season.

Severino is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his seven appearances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.