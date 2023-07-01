Brendon Todd is in 51st place, with a score of -8, after the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Looking to place a wager on Brendon Todd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brendon Todd Insights

Todd has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Todd has had an average finish of 47th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Todd has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 36 -6 275 0 17 1 4 $2.4M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Todd has had an average finish of 54th at this tournament in three appearances, including a personal best 51st-place.

Todd made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

Todd last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 51st.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 344 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard par 72 for this week's event.

The average course Todd has played in the past year has been 101 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd finished in the 64th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship placed him in the 46th percentile.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Todd shot better than just 12% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Todd fared equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Todd recorded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Todd's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

In that most recent outing, Todd had a bogey or worse on three of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Todd finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, underperforming the field average, 2.9.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Todd fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Todd Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Todd's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.