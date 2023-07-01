Brandon Miller 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
In terms of odds to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award for 2023-24, the Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller is currently +20000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Brandon Miller ROY Odds
- ROY Odds: +20000 (15th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)
Think Brandon Miller will win Rookie of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Brandon Miller 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|24
|Points
|15.0
|361
|Rebounds
|4.1
|99
|Assists
|2.3
|54
|Steals
|0.7
|16
|Blocks
|0.5
|13
|FG%
|43.7%
|138-for-316
|3P%
|38.2%
|47-for-123
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Brandon Miller's Next Game
- Matchup: Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSE, ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.