Australia Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Australia enters the 2023 Women's World Cup as the favorite to finish first in its group (-200), and has the sixth-best odds to win the tournament (+1200).
Australia: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+1200
|6
|1
|Odds to Win Group B
|-200
|7
|1
Australia: Last World Cup Performance
At the previous World Cup, Sam Kerr was the team's top scorer with five goals. Also in 2019, Caitlin Foord had one goal.
Australia: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Ireland
|July 20
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Nigeria
|July 27
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Canada
|July 31
|6:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Australia Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Clare Polkinghorne
|34
|4
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Clare Hunt
|24
|-
|Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia)
|Aivi Luik
|38
|3
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Courtney Nevin
|21
|2
|Leicester City WFC (England)
|Charlotte Grant
|21
|8
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Ellie Carpenter
|23
|21
|Olympique Lyon (France)
|Tameka Yallop
|32
|13
|SK Brann (Norway)
|Steph Catley
|29
|7
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Alanna Kennedy
|28
|14
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Lydia Williams
|35
|1
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Jada Mathyssen Whyman
|23
|12
|-
|Mackenzie Arnold
|29
|18
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Teagan Micah
|25
|12
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Caitlin Foord
|28
|9
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Sam Kerr
|29
|20
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Kyah Simon
|32
|17
|-
|Amy Sayer
|21
|2
|-
|Chloe Logarzo
|28
|6
|-
|Hayley Raso
|28
|16
|-
|Alexandra Chidiac
|24
|23
|Racing Louisville FC (United States)
|Emily Gielnik
|31
|15
|-
|Mary Fowler
|20
|11
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Clare Wheeler
|25
|6
|Everton FC (England)
|Kyra Cooney-Cross
|21
|19
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Larissa Crummer
|27
|22
|-
|Remy Siemsen
|23
|23
|-
|Cortnee Vine
|25
|5
|Sydney FC (Australia)
|Katrina Gorry
|30
|19
|Vittsjo GIK (Sweden)
|Emily van Egmond
|29
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
