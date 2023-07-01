2023 Appalachian State Football Odds to Win Sun Belt Conference Championship & National Title
The Appalachian State Mountaineers are +850 to bring home the Sun Belt title in 2023, according to bookmakers, which ranks them seventh in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and dissect the trends you need to know before placing a futures bet.
Want to bet on any of Appalachian State's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Appalachian State Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85)
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Bet on Appalachian State's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!
Appalachian State 2023 Schedule
According to the team's opponents' combined win total last year (71), Appalachian State has been handed the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football. The Mountaineers have games scheduled against teams that put up winning records in 2022, including teams that compiled nine or more wins and with fewer than four wins last year.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Gardner-Webb
|September 2
|1
|-
|@ North Carolina
|September 9
|2
|-
|East Carolina
|September 16
|3
|-
|@ Wyoming
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ UL Monroe
|September 30
|5
|-
|Coastal Carolina
|October 10
|7
|-
|@ Old Dominion
|October 21
|8
|-
|Southern Miss
|October 28
|9
|-
|Marshall
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ Georgia State
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ James Madison
|November 18
|12
|-
|Georgia Southern
|November 25
|13
|-
Rep your team with officially licensed Appalachian State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.